Monday is the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day, a day honoring the men and women who have fought for our freedom.

The parade in Manhattan is being called the nation's largest parade for veterans. President Trump isn't expected to march, but will give a speech.

It's a federal holiday Monday, which means anything government-owned, like the DMV and public libraries, will most likely be closed.

Banks are typically closed as well.

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail and post offices will be closed.

N..H. Congresswoman Annie Kuster says Veterans Day is deeply person for her, with family members "struggling with the invisible wounds of war after serving in world war two."

She says it's important to help veterans transition to civilian life.

In addition to parades and ceremonies, there will also be some sweet treats in the mix.

Starbucks is giving a free cup of coffee to military members and their spouses.

Dunkin' Donuts is giving away a free donut.

Olive Garden is giving a free entrée from a select menu.

Be sure to bring proof of military service.