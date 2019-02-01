10th anniversary of NH pond hockey tournament celebrated

Nearly 2,300 hockey players are braving the cold for the 10th anniversary of the Labatt Blue New England Pond Hockey Classic in New Hampshire.

More than 275 teams are competing across 11 divisions. The tournament started Friday at Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith and runs through the weekend.

In addition to over 600 hockey games, there's entertainment and a party celebrating the event's 10th anniversary.

