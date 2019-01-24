11 arrested on drug charges in Rutland County

Police say nearly a dozen drug dealers are off the streets in Rutland County after multiple state and federal drug investigations.

Vermont State Police say there are five federal defendants and six state defendants. Investigators say all 11 face charges related to the sale or conspiracy to distribute drugs including heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

During the investigations, the Vermont Drug Task Force seized substances that police say were later found to contain dangerous mixtures of drugs. Police are now investigating whether those drugs were linked to any recent fatal overdoses in the area.

List of the accused from police:

ACCUSED: Tara Dulaurence

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl

Court Date: Initial appearance in U.S. District Court on January 18, 2019

ACCUSED: Louis K. Margiotti Jr.

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl

Court Date: Initial appearance in U.S. District Court on January 18, 2019

ACCUSED: Shanna A. Fish

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Cocaine

Court Date: Arraigned in U.S. District Court on October 14, 2018

ACCUSED: Andrea L. McCullough

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Distribution of Cocaine

Court Date: Arraigned in U.S. District Court on January 4, 2019

ACCUSED: Michael L. Goodnough

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Distribution of Cocaine

Court Date: Arraigned in U.S. District Court on January 22, 2019

ACCUSED: David L. Santiago

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bronx, New York

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin

Court Date: Incarcerated in New York on unrelated charges. Arrest warrant issued

ACCUSED: Anthony S. Baker

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aiding in the Commission of a Felony & Selling Regulated Substance from a Dwelling

Court Date: January 28, 2019 - Vermont Superior Court - Rutland Criminal Division

ACCUSED: Scott A. Ross

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Cocaine

Court Date: February 25, 2019 - Vermont Superior Court - Rutland Criminal Division

ACCUSED: Keith A. Bradt

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Cocaine

Court Date: Arraigned at Vermont Superior Court - Rutland Criminal Division on December 3, 2018

ACCUSED: Zaquikon T. Roy

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, New York

VIOLATION: Sale of Cocaine

Court Date: Incarcerated in New York on unrelated charges. Arrest Warrant issued

ACCUSED: Jack T. Hopper

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Fentanyl, Sale of Cocaine, Aiding in the Commission of a Felony

Court Date: Arraigned in Vermont Superior Court - Rutland Criminal Division on October 29, 2018