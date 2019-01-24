11 arrested on drug charges in Rutland County

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) Police say nearly a dozen drug dealers are off the streets in Rutland County after multiple state and federal drug investigations.
Vermont State Police say there are five federal defendants and six state defendants. Investigators say all 11 face charges related to the sale or conspiracy to distribute drugs including heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.
During the investigations, the Vermont Drug Task Force seized substances that police say were later found to contain dangerous mixtures of drugs. Police are now investigating whether those drugs were linked to any recent fatal overdoses in the area.
List of the accused from police:
ACCUSED: Tara Dulaurence
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl
Court Date: Initial appearance in U.S. District Court on January 18, 2019
ACCUSED: Louis K. Margiotti Jr.
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl
Court Date: Initial appearance in U.S. District Court on January 18, 2019
ACCUSED: Shanna A. Fish
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Cocaine
Court Date: Arraigned in U.S. District Court on October 14, 2018
ACCUSED: Andrea L. McCullough
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Distribution of Cocaine
Court Date: Arraigned in U.S. District Court on January 4, 2019
ACCUSED: Michael L. Goodnough
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Distribution of Cocaine
Court Date: Arraigned in U.S. District Court on January 22, 2019
ACCUSED: David L. Santiago
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bronx, New York
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin
Court Date: Incarcerated in New York on unrelated charges. Arrest warrant issued
ACCUSED: Anthony S. Baker
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aiding in the Commission of a Felony & Selling Regulated Substance from a Dwelling
Court Date: January 28, 2019 - Vermont Superior Court - Rutland Criminal Division
ACCUSED: Scott A. Ross
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Cocaine
Court Date: February 25, 2019 - Vermont Superior Court - Rutland Criminal Division
ACCUSED: Keith A. Bradt
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of Cocaine
Court Date: Arraigned at Vermont Superior Court - Rutland Criminal Division on December 3, 2018
ACCUSED: Zaquikon T. Roy
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, New York
VIOLATION: Sale of Cocaine
Court Date: Incarcerated in New York on unrelated charges. Arrest Warrant issued
ACCUSED: Jack T. Hopper
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Fentanyl, Sale of Cocaine, Aiding in the Commission of a Felony
Court Date: Arraigned in Vermont Superior Court - Rutland Criminal Division on October 29, 2018