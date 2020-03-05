11 in NY have new virus, many with ties to afflicted lawyer

Nine people in the same New York City suburb have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 11.

They include the wife, two children and a neighbor of a lawyer who is hospitalized with the disease. A friend of the lawyer and members of that man's family have also tested positive for the disease.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Wednesday. Yeshiva University, where the older of the children is a student, said it is canceling classes at the upper Manhattan campus where he is enrolled.

The positive test results for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 came one day after Cuomo announced that the student's father had become the second case in New York state.

The family has been quarantined at home in suburban Westchester County.

3/4/2020 10:40:58 PM (GMT -5:00)