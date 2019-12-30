11,000 NY veterans got military honors at burials this year

The New York Army and Air National Guard are on track to provide military honors at the burials of about 11,050 veterans during 2019.

The state Division of Military & Naval Affairs announced the expected total Saturday. The total is similar to the numbers in the last two years. Among the veterans who received the honors this year was Sgt. Francis Currey. He was one of the last three surviving Medal of Honor recipients from World War II when he died in October at age 94.

