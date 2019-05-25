12 arrested after N.H. online investigation

Police in New Hampshire have arrested 12 men as part of Operation Cyber Guardian.

The New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children's Task Force conducted the operation this week with the Nashua and Lebanon Police Departments. They say the group of men are accused of trying to meet and have sex with someone they thought was a minor.

Authorities say the men are charged with one count of certain uses of computer services prohibited, a felony.

Three men from our region were arrested as part of the sting.

25-year-old David Kendall of White River Junction,

31-year-old Richard Balla of Charlestown, New Hampshire, and

33-year-old Jake Clarke of Newport, New Hampshire.

