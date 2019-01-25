12 forced from home by Dummerston fire; no injuries reported

There's no immediate word on what caused a swiftly moving fire that destroyed a Dummerston home where 12 people were living.

All 12 people in the house at the time, including four young children, escaped the fire without injury Thursday afternoon, but several family pets were killed.

Family member Yvonne Shippee tells the Brattleboro Reformer everyone got out with only the clothes on their backs.

She says the children, ages 11, 8, 4 and a 1-month-old infant, all got out of the house uninjured, but the family lost a dog, three birds and possibly two cats.

She called it "very, very scary."

