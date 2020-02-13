12-year murder case ends with plea deal; victim's family unhappy

Family members of a Chester man killed in a 2008 shooting are dismayed by a plea deal that calls for one of the two men involved to serve only three years in prison.

Timothy Arbuckle pleaded guilty this week to aggravated assault and violating his conditions of release in connection with the death of Vincent Tamburello Jr. The victim's family wanted a longer sentence but the state did not believe Arbuckle's role in the crime warranted a murder charge.

Our cameras caught the tense moments from the courtroom between family members and Windsor Country State's Attorney David Cahill, who came out of his retirement to finish the deal in the 12-year-old case.

"We have to have that hard conversation," Cahill said.

"No, I don't agree, that's wrong, I can't believe he's fighting against us. We're the victims," said Vinny Tamburello Sr.

"Mr. Tamburello, you've had your chance to speak," said Cahill.

"And you did too," said Tamburello.

The man who pulled the trigger, Kyle Bolaski, was sentenced last month to 7 to 15 years in jail for the murder.