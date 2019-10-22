126-year-old time capsule discovered in NH chapel's foundation

Members of a New Hampshire chapel say they discovered a time capsule from 1893 in the church's foundation.

The Caledonian-Record reports a metal box was discovered chiseled into the cornerstone of St. Matthew's Chapel in Sugar Hill on Monday.

The chapel is being temporarily relocated a few dozen feet away so its foundation can be stabilized. The team tasked with moving the building found the box.

Inside the box, chapel members found a newspaper clipping from August 1893, when the church was built, as well as five coins and a prayer book or small Bible.

Church member Betsy Holcombe says they plan to take the book to a book conservator to see if it can be salvaged.

