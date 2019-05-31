13 arrested in Claremont drug sweep

CLAREMONT, NH (WCAX) Thirteen Upper Valley residents face drug-related charges following raids in Claremont Thursday.
Claremont Police, with the help of other state authorities, say the raids took place at three homes on Sullivan and Pearl Streets. They say a variety of controlled drugs and other evidence was seized.
Police say the arrests were the result of ongoing investigations, which included numerous tips and complaints from the public about those locations.
They say further charges are imminent.