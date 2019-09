It may be a bit early to be thinking about winter, but a local partnership is looking ahead to help out the homeless during our colder months.

Lenny's Shoe and Apparel along with Darn Tough Vermont and Smartwool are teaming up once again to provide socks to the local homeless population.

They donated $13,000 worth of socks.

Lenny's pledged to make a financial donation for each pair of socks sold during this sale.

This was the ninth annual charity sock sale.