14 apprehended in St. Albans fugitive roundup

Police in St. Albans last week rounded up 14 wanted fugitives in the span of just 12 hours.

The department got an updated list of people wanted in the area for various reasons. So officers were mobilized to try to bring in a few of the fugitives.

After the officers' shift was over, they had apprehended 14 wanted individuals. Eleven were wanted for failing to appear in court.

"We try to get caught up and keep caught up to the best of our capabilities with wanted and warrants. We didn't have a set number like we want five or 10 or 15. It's just they went and knocked on doors, went to residences and that's what they came up with," St. Albans Police Lt. Jason Wetherby said.

Local police departments get fugitive updates every week.

While there are still fugitives in St. Albans who were not taken into custody, a large number of them have been accounted for thanks to last week's roundup.

According to police, those arrested included:

- Larry Sweetser (26 y/o): Probation violation for Domestic Assault.

- Andrew Barratt (32 y/o): Failure to appear for Driving with Suspended License.

- Kelly Davis (48 y/o): Failure to appear for Possession of Depressant/Stimulant/Narcotic and Driving with a Suspended License.

- Heather Sullivan (31 y/o): Failure to appear for Retail Theft.

- Robert Busky Sr (59 y/o): Failure to appear for Simple Assault.

- Michael Hairston (24 y/o): Probation violation for Assault and Robbery.

- Norman Duprey (59 y/o): Failure to appear for Simple Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release.

- Timothy Nunes (30 y/o): Escape from DOC and return on mittimus to serve sixty (60) day sentence.

- Ryan Rawson (41 y/o): Failure to appear for Driving with Suspended License.

- Jamie Mayo (43 y/o): Failure to appear for False Information to Law Enforcement Officers.

- Michael Tedford (35 y/o): Failure to appear for Animal Cruelty.

- Joey Savage (32 y/o): Failure to appear for Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass and Interference with Access to Emergency Services.

- Joshua Lash (24 y/o): Failure to appear for Driving with Suspended License.

- Patrick Paquette (30 y/o): Failure to appear for multiple counts of Retail Theft and Violation of Conditions of Release from multiple Vermont Counties.