14 year old N.H. native training to swim English Channel

A sixteen year old New Hampshire native is training to swim the entire length of the English Channel. Before she heads to Europe in August, she made a stop in the Upper Valley on Saturday to enhance her skills.

Vera Rivard, 16, has been training for the 21-mile swim, which goes from Southern England to Northern France, for the past two years, but that isn't when she started her swimming career.

Rivard started swimming with the Upper Valley Aquatic Club more than 10 years ago. In 2018, when she was 14, she became the youngest swimmer ever to complete a 25-mile swim on Lake Memphremagog. She says she ready to take on the challenge of swimming the English Channel.

"It's been one of my life-long dreams," RIvard said, "and just like getting closer and closer to it, I thought, 'okay, maybe I could actually achieve one of my dreams'; I'm feeling good about my chances, only because like, I've been putting in the training, over two years now, and I'm really grateful for this opportunity, and that I'm just happy to be part of this amazing community."

Rivard's parents still remember when she first started swimming at five years old. She was the youngest girl in her town to join the local swimming team, and the rest has been history.

"Right from the very beginning, when she you know, took swim lessons as an infant, we always knew she had a love of water," said Kevin Rivard, Vera's father, "and that's been evident ever since that her love for swimming has done nothing but grow larger."

One of Rivard's fellow open-water swimmers and friends, Cheryl Elinsky, has completed multiple long-distance swimming feats with Rivard, and has followed Rivard through most of her training regiment; Cheryl likes Vera's chances.

"She did a number of open water swims where I participated," Elinsky said, "I was just in awe of this young woman just swimming like a champ, I was very excited to hear that she had the channel on her list."

If conditions out on the water are safe, Vera will attempt the 21 mile swim this August.

