NH buys masks for VA; drop in unemployment claims

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says a cargo plane carrying over 110,000 pounds of personal protective equipment, including 4.5 million masks meant for VA hospitals nationwide, is on its way to the state.

The state purchased the shipment, which left Shanghai, China, on Wednesday and is expected to arrive Thursday afternoon.

Sununu, a Republican, says the masks will be sent to the VA for their distribution. The VA will reimburse the state.

Also, the U.S. Department of Labor says more than 14,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in New Hampshire last week, a decrease of more than 6,000 from the week before.

