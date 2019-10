A St. Albans based brewery takes home one of the top prizes at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival.

The Raspberry Vermonter Weiss brewed by veteran owned 14th Star Brewery was awarded the bronze medal in the specialty Berliner Weisse beer-style category.

The Great American Beer Festival is the world's largest commercial beer competition.

If you'd like to try the award winning brew -- it will be available again in April.