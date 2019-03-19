14th Star Brewing founder honored with SBA award

Big honors for a Saint Albans brewer. Stev Gagner, owner and founder of 14th Star Brewing Company, is Vermont's Small Business Person of the Year.

Stev Gagner/File

Gagner was recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration for employment growth, financial success, expansion and community involvement. He wrote plans for the brewery on the back of a notebook while he was serving in Afghanistan. Since it was founded the brewery has gone from producing 31 gallons of beer per batch in a 1,200 square-foot facility to producing 1,000 gallons a batch in a 20-thousand square foot brewery.