15 New Hampshire towns to vote on sports betting locations

Voters in 15 New Hampshire towns are scheduled to vote during annual town meetings whether to permit the operation of sports betting retail locations in their communities.

New Hampshire legalized betting on professional and college sports when Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill in July. The bill, which launched in December, authorized online sports betting and up to 10 retail sportsbook locations, which have not yet been selected.

Towns voting Tuesday include Belmont, Derry, Hampton, Hinsdale, Hudson, Lincoln, Littleton, Milford, Newmarket, Pelham, Pembroke, Salem, Seabrook, Swanzey, and Woodstock.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

