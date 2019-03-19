15-year anniversary of Brianna Maitland's disappearance

Fifteen years ago Tuesday, Brianna Maitland disappeared.

The Vermonter from Montgomery was just 17-years-old at the time. And her father, Bruce Maitland, has since started an organization to help other families of missing people.

"I'm trying to do something good by helping other people that are kind of in the same boat as me and something good to come out of what's really been a bad situation," Maitland said.

He recently started a nonprofit called Private Investigations for the Missing," hoping to help families afford private investigators.

Fifteen years ago Brianna left her job at the Black Lantern Inn in Montgomery and her car was found a day later backed into a farmhouse.

Police say foul play is involved and that they haven't given up on looking for her.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

