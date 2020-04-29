150 Clinton County employees furloughed

Some 150 Clinton County employees have been furloughed.

County leaders first started talking about furloughs three weeks ago when they looked at their finances and projected $12 million-$15 million losses in revenue from the coronavirus.

Two-hundred county employees applied for the furlough and 150 were accepted.

They are still considered employees. They will maintain their health benefits and are expected to return to work on July 31.

"It made sense to do it the way we did when we did it to take advantage of the enhanced federal benefits offered under the CARES Act," Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo said. "If there is the ability to save an amount of money, whether it's $500,000 or $800,000 or a million dollars, whatever that number turns out to be, it's not prudent upon us to leave that on the table, especially in a time when the employees can not be harmed by it."

The county hopes to get federal funding out of the next stimulus package for state and local governments to try to recover some of the lost income.

More changes could be coming when they start looking at their 2021 spending plan in late summer.