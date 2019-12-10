15K wreaths to be delivered to veteran memorials, cemeteries

More than 1,600 veteran cemeteries and memorials across the country will be decked with thousands of wreaths.

WMUR reports that a caravan of tractor-trailers loaded with 15,000 wreaths left Raymond, New Hampshire, on Monday morning as part of the Wreaths Across America program.

Raymond Town Manager Joseph Isley says it is a way for communities across the states “to pay tribute to fallen veterans and their families.”

The effort includes a ceremony featuring a marching band and several speakers. The partnership is between local and nationwide communities and Walmart distribution centers.

The initiative began in 1992 when a Maine wreath company had an idea of what to do with its surplus.

Since then, the mission has laid 1.8 million veteran wreaths across the country with Walmart donating the trailers and drivers to transport 100,000 of them.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)