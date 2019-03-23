15th Annual Vermont Women's Expo was held today in Essex Junction.

The event offered free informational seminars to attendees each hour. Topics like health, job assistance, and maintaining healthy relationships are an example of the courses available. Organizers say the expo is for women of all ages and from different lifestyles to come together and share ideas. Over 80 exhibitors set up shop to offer advice and even career opportunities.

"I really hope they enjoy the day, get inspired, find a great Vermont product they can enjoy and utilize - and find out about the businesses that are right here in the state of Vermont" said Kate Albergini of Vermont Women's Expo.

Organizers hope the event will continue to grow and continue to encourage more women to get involved and possibly start their own businesses.

