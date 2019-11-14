16 arrested in NEK drug sweep

Sixteen people are facing federal charges after a drug trafficking sweep in the Northeast Kingdom.

U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan, along with state, local and federal law enforcement, made the announcement in St. Johnsbury Thursday morning. The month-long operation was focused in St. Johnsbury and Newport.

Authorities say 700 bags of fentanyl and heroin, 100 grams of cocaine, 2 firearms and $4,000 in cash was seized. Two people are still at large.

"We are coming after those who prey on the lives of Vermonters by profiting from addiction and peddling poison. And we will be relentless, that I promise you. We will be relentless, you will be the target of collaborative investigations, criminal charges and stiff penalties," Nolan said.

Various law enforcement and treatment providers will be hosting a forum on Monday to discuss the drug and opiate challenges the region faces. It will held at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Johnsbury Middle School.

Those charged with drug-related crimes include:

Jen Thompson, 39 Newport

Juliana Graves, 49, Newport

Elijah Wheeler-Watson, 23 Clinton, Mass.

Adis Djozo, 26 Essex Junction

Alicia Parenteau, 36, Newport

Chakeshia Watts, 40, St. Johnsbury

Jerry Watts, 62, St. Johnsbury

Randy Devoid, 50, St. Johnsbury

Shaquille Carter, 26, New York, NY.

Christina Thompson, 42, Lyndonville

Morgan Cleveland, 39, Newport

Soloman Little, 26, St. Johnsbury

Christopher McacKay, 52, St. Johnsbury

Mark Houston, 30, St. Johnsbury

Michael Barry, 26, St. Johnsbury

Michelle Churchill, 34, St. Johnsbury