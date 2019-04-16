16 nabbed in Brattleboro drug sweep

Sixteen people have been charged in a major three-day drug sweep in Brattleboro.

The operation happened last week.

Police searched three homes and one hotel room, where they say they found 1,000 bags of heroin and 70 grams of cocaine base.

Out of the 16 people arrested, 12 have been charged in federal court with participating in drug trafficking crimes and two in state court with drug possession crimes.

