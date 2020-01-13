$16M apartment complex opens in South Burlington's City Center

A new $16-million apartment building opened Monday in South Burlington's new City Center.

The Garden Street Apartments feature 60 mixed-income apartments at the corner of Garden and Market Streets. Most units have one or two-bedrooms but there are some three and four-bedroom apartments. It's close to schools, shops and services -- something advocates say can greatly improve quality of life.

"To be able to provide housing right here in the center where all the jobs -- not all the jobs -- but where so many jobs are available, just makes such a difference in a person's life and capacity to sustain their families," said Nancy Owens with Housing Vermont.

About a quarter of the money spent here was a bond intended to help put more middle-income rentals on the market. About the half the apartments are still available.

