17 Coos County residents charged in drug-trafficking sweep

Federal authorities in New Hampshire say 17 Coos County residents have been charged in a drug-trafficking sweep.

The U.S. Attorney's office says federal and local police were involved in the operation, which targeted illegal distribution of the opioid treatment drug suboxone and other controlled substances.

The defendants ranged in age from 21 to 57.

Those charged in federal court include:

Glenn M. Adjutant, 21, of Colebrook, NH, was charged with distribution of Suboxone;

Roxanne Adjutant, 48, of Stratford, NH, was charged with distribution of Suboxone;

Brooke Butler, 35, of Stratford, NH, was charged with distribution of Suboxone;

Peter Carney, 57, of Stewartstown, NH, was charged with distribution of Suboxone;

Rachel Edgerton, 50, of Stewartstown, NH, was charged with distribution of oxycodone;

Korin Gendreau, 32, of West Stewartstown, NH, was charged with distribution of oxycodone;

Dustin Grant, 34, of Colebrook, NH, was charged with distribution of Suboxone;

Michael R. Haynes, 38, of Colebrook, NH, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine;

Sylvia Lewis, 52, of Colebrook, NH, was charged with distribution of hydromorphone;

Brian Rancourt, 44, of Stewartstown, NH, was charged with distribution of Suboxone; and

Eric W. Simpson, 39, of Stratford, NH, was charged with distribution of Suboxone.

Those charged in state court include:

Megan Adjutant, 23, of North Stratford, NH, was charged with sale of methadone;

Erika Bodinski, 36, of Colberook, NH, was charged with sale of Suboxone and conspiracy to sell Suboxone;

Crystal Harding, 36, of Colebrook, NH, was charged with sale of Suboxone;

Cheryl Onduso, 33, of Columbia, NH, was charged with sale of Suboxone;Heather Roberson, 33, of Colebrook, NH, was charged with sale of Subutex; and

Tasha Smith, 31, of Colebrook, NH, was charged with sale of Suboxone

