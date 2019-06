More money is coming to help study the impact of road salt on Mirror Lake in Lake Placid

The Ausable River Association was given a $175,000 grant by the Lake Champlain Basin Program. Officials say the purpose of the grant is to advance science-based approaches to reducing road salt impacts on the lake and Chubb River watershed.

Officials hope this can serve as a model for other urban areas that are dealing with similar issues with road salt pollution.