1790s Vermont general store getting new owner

A Vermont general store that dates to the 1790s is getting a new owner.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the Putney Historical Society is set to close the sale of Putney General Store on Wednesday and the incoming owners Mike and Kim Cosco are slated to take over the business the next day.

The building will continue to be owned by the historical society.

The store has been managed for more than two years by the historical society's Betsy McIsaac and Lyssa Papazian since shortly after the death of the previous owner, but they've been looking for someone to buy the store.

McIsaac says the Coscos learned the store was for sale from an online ad.

The store was first built in 1796.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)