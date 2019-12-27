18 sickened at restaurant co-owned by NH politician

New Hampshire health officials say 18 people were sickened with gastrointestinal illness after attending a private function at a restaurant co-owned by a Democratic congressman that is popular with politicians.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that people who were sickened with norovirus attended a private function Nov. 24 at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester.

The state said one person who attended the event later died but could not say whether the death was related to the outbreak.

The restaurant is co-owned by Rep. Chris Pappas.

No one from the restaurant returned a call seeking comment.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)