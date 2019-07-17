1938 ski jump added to National Register of Historic Places

The Nansen Ski Jump in Milan, New Hampshire, has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Built in 1938, the 65-meter Nansen Ski Jump was the largest in the U.S. at the time, and it retains most of its original design. Officials said Wednesday it was placed on the register because of its architecture and its place in U.S. sports history.

Over the decades, Nansen was the site of National Ski Jumping Championships, Olympic Ski Jumping qualifying events and U.S. Nordic combined championships.

The ski jump was part of a planned bid by New Hampshire to host the 1944 Winter Olympics with cross-country skiing in Berlin, alpine events at Cannon, figure skating in Conway and bobsledding on Mount Madison. The games were canceled due to World War II.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)