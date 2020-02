Lake Placid is bringing back the magic of the 1980 Winter Olympics with the figure skating team from that year.

Several events are planned throughout Tuesday, starting with a breakfast at 10 a.m.

Then there will be a charity skate-a-thon at 3 p.m. and a gala and dinner at 7 p.m. with a show at 8 p.m.

The skate-a-thon is to raise money for cancer funding and research. The show Tuesday night features members of the current U.S. champions.