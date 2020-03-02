19th-century Lisbon farm to be conserved

A 19th-century New Hampshire farm will be conserved forever by the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust.

The Caledonian Record reported Friday that the trust has closed on the conservation easement of 30 acres donated by Dori Hamilton. Hamilton says the farmhouse was built in 1885 and was started by an Irish farmer.

ACT Executive Director Rebecca Brown says the trust is working with retiring farmers to determine what will happen to similar properties. Brown says food security and potential disruptions to the supply chain are among the concerns being addressed in farmland conservation. She says it's not pragmatic to grow all their food locally, but thinks there are improvements to be made.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)