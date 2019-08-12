2 Scott cabinet members changing jobs

A shake-up in the Scott administration-- with two top officials changing jobs.

Mike Schirling will leave his job as commerce secretary to become the next public safety commissioner and will be replaced by Lindsay Kurrle who moves over her post as head of the Labor Department.

Schirling, a former chief of police in Burlington, will now oversee the Vermont State Police and other public safety divisions. He replaces Tom Anderson who resigned in July.

That leaves an opening in Commerce that Kurrle will fill. The Scott administration is still looking to her post as Labor Commissioner.

The moves will take place on Sept. 3.