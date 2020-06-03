2 Upper Valley restaurants closing

Two more restaurants in the Upper Valley are closing their doors.

The Salt Hill Pub is closing its Hanover location, which is just off Main Street. However, other Salt Hill locations in Lebanon and West Lebanon will remain open.

The Skinny Pancake, which is just two doors down from Salt Hill in Hanover, is also closing. But the Skinny Pancake's Quechee location is staying open.

Local business leaders say it's a tough time to be in the restaurant industry.

"It's critical. You see some businesses that have been in the area a really long time that are reaching out and trying to get as much support from the community as possible. Some are making it, some are not. We are really just having to reinvent the wheel," said Jennifer Packard of the Upper Valley Business Alliance.

Molly's Restaurant on Main Street in Hanover is preparing to open on Friday, June 12, along with Jesse's Steakhouse. The Upper Valley Business Alliance is working to get the word out.