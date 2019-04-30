2 Vermont communities finalists in 'America's Main Streets' competition

Rutland is among the finalists in a national contest for best main street.

The Marble City is one of 25 in the "America's Main Streets" competition. The contest aims to promote the economic benefits of a strong downtown and the small businesses that help make main streets unique. The winning street gets $25,000 in cash and prizes to help revitalize that street.

The Rutland business owner who nominated his city says the money could make a big difference in a city that's already special.

"Rutland has a beautiful, beautiful downtown. Very vibrant. Lots of great businesses. Wonderful events that go on here in downtown Rutland. And it's the city that I live in. And I love it," said Robert Maguire who owns Rutland Appliances.

Rutland isn't the only city in Vermont that made the finalists. Montpelier is also in the running.

Whichever you choose, they need your votes to win. You have until May 26 to cast your vote. The winner will be announced on June 3.

Click here to read the nomination or vote for Rutland.

Click here to read the nomination or vote for Montpelier.