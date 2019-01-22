2 Vermont resorts offer free skiing to furloughed workers

At least two Vermont ski areas are offering free skiing to furloughed federal workers.

Mad River Glen and Sugarbush are offering the free lift tickets during the partial government shutdown.

Sugarbush is also extending the deal to the workers' immediate families.

The free tickets at Mad River are available midweek, and not during the Presidents Day holiday week. Sugarbush is providing free tickets every day except during holidays, including President's Day week.

Furloughed employees must show a copy of their furlough notice letter and their federal identification.

Mad River Glen says in its blog: "This really is a very sad state of affairs and we want to show our support for these federal employees." It says it hopes a day on the slopes will help lift their spirits.

