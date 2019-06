Two Vermont women are accused of working together to embezzle $140,000 in federal funds intended to support the Abenaki nation.

Louise Larivee oversaw federal labor grants at the Abenaki Self Help Association and Candy Thomas was a bookkeeper.

According to a federal indictment, the pair conspired to steal money from 2013 to 2017.

Prosecutors say Thomas issued paychecks and cash payments to Larivee for her personal use and also falsified expenses.