2 additional COVID-19 deaths at Burlington senior facilities

Vermont health officials continue their efforts at comprehensive testing at several long-term care and senior living facilities as well as the state prison in St. Albans.

While there are no new cases at Burlington Health and Rehab and Birchwood Terrace, officials say another resident has died at each facility. That's is now a total nine people who lived at Burlington Health and Rehab and two from Birchwood who died from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, officials now say 33 inmates and 17 staff have tested positive for the virus. Most of those prisoners were transferred to St. Johnsbury.

