2 arrested after wild chase through Northeast Kingdom

There was a car chase through the Northeast Kingdom Monday.

Police say they tried to stop a stolen car in Newport but the driver took off headed toward Derby on main roads. Then, the car took off down dirt roads, too, with the Vermont State Police, Fish and Wildlife, a border patrol aircraft and the Newport police all on their tail.

Then, the car drove up a dead-end logging trail with a state trooper right behind. The stolen car got stuck. So did the trooper.

The suspects took off on foot. But a Newport police K-9 named Ozzie caught up with them. It was the dog's very first chase and apprehension.

Police say the driver, Justin Morgan of Newport, and a passenger, Carrie Tetreault, were arrested.