Two Plattsburgh men face arson charges connected to a car fire over the weekend following a rowdy St. Platty's Day bar crawl on Clinton Street.

Police say Dillon Wood, 26 and Dustin LaMere, 29 were responsible for lighting a couch on fire, which quickly spread to a nearby parked car and two buildings.

Police say several downtown business owners, employees and area residents were able to identify two suspects. They were arrested Monday and charged with arson.