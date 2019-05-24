2 arrested for attacks in Burlington's Battery Park

Two Burlington men are accused of two separate assaults in the same day in the same city park. Our Dom Amato has details about the suspects and what police are doing to keep you safe in city parks.

Police say the assaults were isolated incidents where the men involved knew each other but that doesn't mean it's not a cause for concern for some visiting Battery Park.

"It's a bit scary," said Barb Weinberg, who is visiting Burlington with her partner and their daughter.

WCAX News told them about two violent assaults just steps away from the playground at Battery Park.

"Coming here to what seems like a quiet, completely safe place then learning something like that happened, that's pretty terrifying," Weinberg said.

Police say Tyrone Bryant, 41, and Cory Lott, 40, were part of two separate assaults that happened a few hours apart starting at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"It was concerning to us," Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jon Murad said.

Murad says both men have been connected to previous thefts, assaults and threats in the Queen City. Bryant and Lott were arrested for their part in the early evening assault that left a 25-year-old bloodied and unconscious. Both men were cited but not jailed.

"One of those individuals was arrested for hindering and for disorderly conduct, and that entails a citation and a quick release. The other individual began to give us statements to the effect of putting the assault on the first individual, therefore we released him in an effort to develop a case further," Murad explained.

Hours later, there was another assault in Battery Park. This time, a box cutter was involved, leading to 24 stitches for a 36-year-old man. The victim identified Lott as the man with the knife and Bryant as the one who kicked him in the head.

Police say they are doing their best to keep public parks safe.

"These parks are safe, but public safety is a shared responsibility and the public can help us make them safer by identifying when they have concerns or issues in parks," Murad said.

Lott was arrested the next morning when police say they found him drunk and verbally assaulting a group of UVM students in City Hall Park. Bryant was also there and was arrested.

"We're always concerned, clients are always concerned and it's just things we don't need especially for a business," Kendra Henninger said.

Henninger works at the Jac Huntley hair salon across the street from City Hall Park. She says although she sees a lot of arrests in the park, she's thankful for the near constant police presence.

"Definitely feel a little better with them being there," she said.

Lott pleaded not guilty to four charges, including two felony assault charges. He will be held without bail.

Bryant also pleaded not guilty to two assault charges but will not be held. He faces a strict curfew and is not allowed in Battery Park.