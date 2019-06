Two Barre men face charges for a rash of car break-ins in Montpelier.

Police say it happened early Monday on Barre Street. They say Brandon Meacham, 25, admitted to the thefts from the unlocked vehicles that night. Police say other thefts had been reported on previous days.

Joseph Braley, 29, was arrested for other alleged break-ins. Police say the pair were in possession of various items reported stolen.

They are due in court later next month.