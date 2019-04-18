2 arrested in Conn. in connection with Burlington homicide

Two men have been arrested in Connecticut in connection with a homicide in Burlington earlier this week.

Police in Enfield, Connecticut, posted on Facebook that on Wednesday night they arrested Brandon Sanders, 18, and Johnny Ford, 32, in connection with a homicide in Burlington.

Burlington police confirmed the arrest is related to the North Willard Street shootout on Tuesday.

Ford was found at a Motel 6 and after a search of the room, police found 107 grams of crack cocaine, along with more than $17,000 in cash.

Sanders and Ford were in court late this morning. They are being held in lieu of $1 million bond in Connecticut. It is unclear at this time what charges they might face in Connecticut. Police say they could be extradited to Vermont today.

Benzell Hampton, 23, was killed and now Lesine Woodson, 32, is accused of helping the killers. She faces charges of accessory after the fact and second-degree murder. Woodson is accused of driving the men who attacked and killed Hampton. Police say she also drove them away from the scene. Woodson is currently being held without bail and could face up to life in prison if convicted.