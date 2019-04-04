2 arrested in New Hampshire home invasion

Police have arrested two suspects in an armed home invasion.

New Hampshire State Police were called to Lynn Ave. in Alexandria at about 6:20 a.m. Thursday. A homeowner said a man and woman wearing ski masks and armed with a gun stole cash.

Police say the robbers then crashed their getaway car down the road and abandoned it, hiding out in an empty building nearby.

Jessica Evans, 23, came out after she was bitten by a police K-9. She was taken into custody.

It took a SWAT team several hours to find the second suspect. Police say Matthew Gedney, 36, was eventually found hiding in the rafters.

Evans and Gedney face robbery charges.