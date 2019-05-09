2 arrested in South Burlington carjacking

Police are investigating a carjacking on White Street and Airport Drive in South Burlington Thursday morning.

Authorities say it happened around 9:40 a.m. They say a male suspect flagged down a driver on White Street, showed a gun and demanded the car. They say the victim complied and the suspect fled the area in the stolen car with a female companion.

Police say the car was abandoned around Williston Road and the suspects were taken into custody nearby without incident.

Staff at the Vermont Gift Barn and Gallery on Williston Road said police told them to evacuate.

"We ran into the far parking lot over here and waited for them to tell it was okay to come back. And we could see that they were apprehending some people and there were guns drawn," said Ann Cheever with the Vermont Gift Barn and Gallery.

There were no other immediate details from police, although they say the public is not in danger.