2 arrested in St. Johnsbury attack

Vermont State Police have arrested two people in connection with an assault and stabbing in St. Johnsbury.

Police were called to the Jiffy Mart on Memorial Dr. around 9:30 Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found Alex Brown, 31, had sustained a stab wound to his arm. Megan Bartlett, 32 was also assaulted prior to Brown being stabbed. The suspects had left the scene before police arrived.

An investigation led to police arresting Jason Birch, 36, of Lyndonville. Police found him at his home. Birch is being charged with aggravated assault, and is being held at the Northeast Regional Correctional Complex for lack of $7,500 bail. He will be in Caledonia County court on Monday.

Police also arrested Teesha Miles, 25 of Lyndonville. Miles is being charged with 2 counts of simple assault. She was released and will also be in Caledonia County court on Monday.