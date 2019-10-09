2 arrested in West Lebanon drug bust

Police arrested two people who they say were dealing drugs in the Lebanon, New Hampshire, area.

Investigators say a tip about drug activity at a house on Johnson Avenue in West Lebanon prompted a search on Tuesday. Police say they found methamphetamine and heroin with a street value of more than $12,000 inside, along with a loaded gun.

Police arrested Colleen Mitchell, 23, of West Lebanon, and Adam Beck, 24, of Webster, New Hampshire. They both face felony charges of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute. They are due in court later this month.