2 arrested in burglary at Vermont elementary school

Two people are under arrest for a burglary spree inside a Vermont elementary school.

Jason McCann and Andrea Myres

Jason McCann, 37, and Andrea Myres, 41, both of Essex, face burglary charges.

Police say the pair broke into the Essex Elementary School right across the street from their home over Memorial Day Weekend.

Items were stolen from inside the school that belonged to teachers and students including iPads, school supplies, boxes of cereal and even fish from a fish tank.

Essex police say they searched the suspects' home Wednesday and found some of the stolen items there. They're still going through all of it and will work with the community to get all of the items back to their rightful owners.

And don't worry about those fish. Police tell us they're OK.