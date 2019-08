Two Clinton County men have been charged with breaking into a Saranac home over the weekend.

Police say Christopher Waterson, 28, of Schuyler Falls, and Evan Williams, 30, of Ellenburg, entered the Silver Lake Road home early Saturday morning and stole various items. They were later found at a vacant home on Route 22B in Schuyler Falls with the items.

Both were charged and held on burglary charges. Police say Waterson has two previous felony convictions.