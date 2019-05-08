2 charged with Red Rocks car break-ins

Police say a Burlington couple face charges of breaking into cars at Red Rocks park and stealing credit cards to fuel their drug addiction.

Eugene Streeter, Kaitlin Nelson

South Burlington Police say they responded to numerous car break-ins at the park last month. Then, officers last week stopped a car with two suspects related to the investigation -- Eugene Streeter, 34, and Kaitlin Nelson, 32. They say both had drugs.

Streeter was charged with six counts of false pretenses and identity theft for his use of the stolen credit and debit cards taken from vehicles. Nelson was charged with violation of conditions and misdemeanor drug charges.

Police are urging the public to remove valuables from their cars.