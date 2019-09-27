2 charged with dealing drugs in Vermont

Two men have been charged with selling fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in Vermont.

The U.S. attorney for Vermont says Justin Blake, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, and Michael Graham, 37, of Burlington, were indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury.

They were arrested a week ago.

Police searched locations on Washington Street, Riverside Avenue and Archibald Street in Burlington that were allegedly part of their drug distribution operation.

Here's what police say they found: 100 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of fentanyl, 14 grams of heroin, $5,300 and a .22-caliber Beretta semi-automatic pistol.

Blake and Graham face charges of conspiring to distribute, possessing with intent to distribute, and distributing fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison on each count.